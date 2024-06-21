NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.22

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 4770754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.