Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,869.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00075702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

