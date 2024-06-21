Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $488.05 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.54 or 0.00595369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00114971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00253722 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00067683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,084,042,879 coins and its circulating supply is 44,398,200,719 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

