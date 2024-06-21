Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $685.50 and last traded at $679.35. 1,258,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,000,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.17. The company has a market capitalization of $294.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.