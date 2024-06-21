Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 366300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 target price on Nevada King Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

