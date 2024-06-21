New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

