NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,537. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

