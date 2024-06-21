NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $29,436.23 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 4,049 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $29,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 820,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,204.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

