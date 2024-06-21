Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Up 1%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 9,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.