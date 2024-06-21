Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 1,305 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $30,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.