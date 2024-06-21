Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 1,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Kroger by 46.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in Kroger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 16,680,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,229. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

