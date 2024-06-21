Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,737,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,593. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

