Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,383,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

