Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 34,790 shares.The stock last traded at $77.88 and had previously closed at $78.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NIC shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $118,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

