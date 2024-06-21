Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 25th

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 25th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 192,919,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,570,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $1,161,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 744,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 182,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nikola by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nikola by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

