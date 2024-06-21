Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom comprises about 1.8% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,628. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

