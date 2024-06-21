NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Melius Research from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Melius Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

NVDA traded down $5.10 on Friday, reaching $125.68. The company had a trading volume of 167,889,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,525,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,748,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,413,370 shares of company stock worth $263,248,609. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

