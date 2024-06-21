NXM (NXM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,514.15 or 0.99947414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00079464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.