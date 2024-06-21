Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $612.59 million and approximately $19.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.35 or 0.05453811 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

