Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.72 and a quick ratio of 21.72. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

