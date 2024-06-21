Oliver White Buys 2,186 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).
Funding Circle Price Performance
FCH stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £281.36 million, a PE ratio of -770.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.28.
About Funding Circle
