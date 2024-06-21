Oliver White Buys 2,186 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White acquired 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).

FCH stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The stock has a market cap of £281.36 million, a PE ratio of -770.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.28.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

