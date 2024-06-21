OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno purchased 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

