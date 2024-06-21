One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. 3,150,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,863. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

