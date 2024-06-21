One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RRC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 967,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.