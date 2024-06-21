One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 2.56% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 9,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,461. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

