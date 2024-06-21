One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 633,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,808. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

