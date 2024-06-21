OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Decreased by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. OneMain makes up 35.7% of Key Colony Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 0.58% of OneMain worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 185,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,899. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

