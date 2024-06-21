Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% annually over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 607,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Orion news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,804.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

