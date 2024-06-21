Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Contrast

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 30.33% 24.83% 15.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 13 8 1 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osage Exploration and Development and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $143.19, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $24.19 billion 2.90 $7.59 billion $12.66 9.64

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk & Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

