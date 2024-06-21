Ouster’s (OUST) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OUST. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

NYSE:OUST opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ouster news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $417,147 in the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 569,121 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

