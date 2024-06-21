Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Cut to $1.20

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

OVID opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

