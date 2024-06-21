Owens Corning’s (OC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $175.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

