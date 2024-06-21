PAAL AI Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $209.71 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.25457066 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,656,151.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

