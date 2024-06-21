Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGY. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 6.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tami Rosen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 145,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

