Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) CEO Purchases $15,930.00 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin G. Wolff purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,899.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 6.3 %

Palladyne AI stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

