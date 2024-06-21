Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 2.3% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $318.49 and last traded at $318.34. 1,237,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,849,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $604,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

