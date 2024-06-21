Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.92

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 454634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 176.2% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 237,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $5,295,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

