Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $50,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,381,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,751,000.

VBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 308,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

