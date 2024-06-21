Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 18,891 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,374. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.