Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 19,083 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,866,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after buying an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 410,588 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.47. 292,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,494. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

