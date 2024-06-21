Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 34,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,593,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 890,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.