Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,224. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $954.31 and its 200-day moving average is $895.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.