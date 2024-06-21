Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,778 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after purchasing an additional 835,214 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

