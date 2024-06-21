Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after buying an additional 597,401 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

