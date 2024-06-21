Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. American National Bank grew its position in Tesla by 775.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,940,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,060,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

