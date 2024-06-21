Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 262,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,699. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

