Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

VEEV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.94. 1,518,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,458. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.