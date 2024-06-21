Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.