Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.