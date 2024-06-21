Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $64.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $64,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.